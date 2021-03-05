Valor Token Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular exchanges. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $2.57 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.74 or 0.00751960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00042590 BTC.

VALOR is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

