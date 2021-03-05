Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Shares Gap Up to $212.00

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.77), but opened at GBX 219 ($2.86). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 214.32 ($2.80), with a volume of 3,169 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.15%.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Oakeshott acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($57,486.28).

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile (LON:VIP)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

