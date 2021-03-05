Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 22,840 Shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Qiwi worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 216,547 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 239,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 109,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 971.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 139,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sberbank CIB lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Qiwi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $664.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.97. Qiwi plc has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.