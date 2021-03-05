Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,120 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5,701.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 318,819 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 258,145 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,329,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Insiders sold 17,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $119.86 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $133.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

