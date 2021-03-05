Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after buying an additional 133,509 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pool by 57.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its stake in Pool by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,983,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Pool by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 410,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,038,000 after buying an additional 47,869 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $323.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.11. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

