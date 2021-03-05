Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 121.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

