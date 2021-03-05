Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.27 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

