Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR opened at $175.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.04. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

