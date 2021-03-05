Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 14,668 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NiSource by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,109,000 after purchasing an additional 220,332 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $93,768,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,464,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NiSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,202,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

