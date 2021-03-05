Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 108,360 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108,360 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 42,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $490.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.92 and a 200-day moving average of $516.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.99, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

