VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $67.77. 2,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,197. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $81.39.

