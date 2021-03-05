Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.9% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 419,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,895. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.