Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. 1,327,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,500,556. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

