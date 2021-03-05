Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,061,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.25. 5,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,768. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

