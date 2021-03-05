Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $273,061,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.03. The company had a trading volume of 109,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,768. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

