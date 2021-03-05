Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.56% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $87,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,042.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 217,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 226,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

