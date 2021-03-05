Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Raised by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $213.46. 113,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,357. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

