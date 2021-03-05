Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 168,154 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,357. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $224.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

