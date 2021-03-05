Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $106,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,850. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average of $83.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

