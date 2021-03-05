Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,404,000 after purchasing an additional 244,297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.70. 335,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,800. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $362.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

