Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Position Increased by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.2% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

