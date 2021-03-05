Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 768,200 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the January 28th total of 511,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

