Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is BCM Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 17.0% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $51,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $907,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.07. The stock had a trading volume of 63,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,724. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

