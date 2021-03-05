Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Cut by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $59,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.07. 63,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,724. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

