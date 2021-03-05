Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $74,897.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $1.70 million and $74,897.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004894 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.04 or 0.00471194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00069366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00078189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00083792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.90 or 0.00468795 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 879,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 735,468 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.