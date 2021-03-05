Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.08.

VAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE:VAR opened at $175.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.04.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,600,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

