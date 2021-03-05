Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) Short Interest Update

Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the January 28th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VACQ. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $22,775,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,412,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,857,000.

Get Vector Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:VACQ opened at $11.33 on Friday. Vector Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.