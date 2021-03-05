Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Trading 5.8% Higher

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.19. 1,098,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 925,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%.
About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.
Recommended Story: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.