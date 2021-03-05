Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Trading 5.8% Higher

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.19. 1,098,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 925,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vedanta by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Vedanta by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vedanta by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

