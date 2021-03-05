Veeva Systems Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veeva Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $256.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.17. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 119.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total value of $95,364.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,802.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,380. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

