Veeva Systems Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Veeva Systems in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,572. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.69, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.00 and its 200 day moving average is $281.17.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,901 shares of company stock worth $6,691,380. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

