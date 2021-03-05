Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 9.4% This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $953,855.45 and $528.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,741.12 or 1.00046484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00038410 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.95 or 0.00989247 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.07 or 0.00427080 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00299780 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00088481 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006196 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.