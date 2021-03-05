Velas Market Capitalization Achieves $89.52 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Velas token can now be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $89.52 million and $1.93 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001116 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

