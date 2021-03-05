Veles Market Cap Tops $96,874.11 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $96,874.11 and approximately $150.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veles has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,684.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.33 or 0.03151590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.28 or 0.00370310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.87 or 0.01018545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.71 or 0.00418428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.00373341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.00 or 0.00248547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00022443 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,443 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

