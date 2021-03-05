Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 1,484,294 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 610,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

VNTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $443.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $8,275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Venator Materials by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,957 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $2,562,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

