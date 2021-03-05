Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2,001.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,549 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ventas worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,224. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

VTR opened at $53.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

