Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $92.49

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.49 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.05). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08), with a volume of 61,970 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.44 million and a PE ratio of 27.67.

In related news, insider Jerry Randall sold 2,752,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £2,477,475.90 ($3,236,838.12).

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments.

