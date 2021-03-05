Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700,500 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the January 28th total of 442,700 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

