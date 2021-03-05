Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.14. 304,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 297,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $338.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 1.60.
In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 432,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $3,851,457.20. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $27,055.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,131,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vera Bradley Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRA)
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
