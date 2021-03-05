Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.14. 304,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 297,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $338.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 432,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $3,851,457.20. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $27,055.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,131,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

