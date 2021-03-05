Verasity Market Cap Reaches $10.35 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and $2.32 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00222475 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

