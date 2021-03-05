Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0212

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $347.86 million and approximately $26.14 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00366315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,434,606,049 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

