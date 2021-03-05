Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Up 5.2%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.51 and last traded at $42.51. 737,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 694,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

Several research firms have commented on VCEL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4,251,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vericel by 70.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

