VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0727 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $466,867.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,785.69 or 0.99991056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00038451 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00089116 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003761 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,505,151 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

