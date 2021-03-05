VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) is Renaissance Technologies LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 851,656 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for about 1.3% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.01% of VeriSign worth $1,238,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after buying an additional 505,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,990,441.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,678 shares of company stock worth $8,151,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.00. 4,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,233. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

