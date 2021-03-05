Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. Veritone has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. On average, analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Veritone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

