Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of VZ traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.07. 560,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,754,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

