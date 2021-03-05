Veros (VRS) One Day Volume Tops $102.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 85.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Veros coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veros has a total market cap of $307,105.27 and $102.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 53.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.61 or 0.00750705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00042445 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

