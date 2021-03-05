Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) were up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 1,037,421 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 857,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 124.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $348,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,075. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,710,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Verra Mobility by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Verra Mobility by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

