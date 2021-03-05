Verso (NYSE:VRS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 440,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 218,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Verso by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 10.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,202,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 117,336 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the third quarter worth $672,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Verso by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,802,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Verso by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

