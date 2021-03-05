Vertcoin Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $32.49 million and approximately $185,807.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,190.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,531.68 or 0.03113794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.00367726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.97 or 0.01016396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.68 or 0.00430322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.15 or 0.00368255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.44 or 0.00248903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,010,522 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.