Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VERX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

VERX traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. 24,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,071. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. Vertex has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $39.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

